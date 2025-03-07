Donald Tusk unveils military training plan for all Polish men

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that work is underway to ensure that all men in Poland undergo military training.

In a speech to the Polish parliament, Tusk said the government aimed to give full details in the coming months, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Efforts are being made to "prepare large-scale military training for every adult male in Poland," he told the Sejm.

"We will try to have a model ready by the end of this year so that every adult male in Poland is trained in the event of war, so that this reserve is comparable and adequate to the potential threats."

Tusk said the Ukrainian army has 800,000 soldiers, whilst Russia has around 1.3 million and he wants to increase the size of the Polish army, including reservists, to 500,000 from around 200,000 now. "We're talking about the need to have an army of half a million in Poland, including the reservists," he said. "It seems if we organize things wisely, and I'm talking constantly with the Minister of Defence, we will have to use several courses of action. That means the reservists, but also intensive training to make those who do not go into the army fully-fledged and competent soldiers during a conflict," he added. Tusk said women may also undergo military training, but "war, is still to a greater extent the domain of men".

Poland is already planning to spend 4.7% of its economic output on defence this year, the highest proportion in the Nato alliance. Tusk told parliament that spending should increase to 5% of GDP. Earlier, President Duda proposed amending the constitution to make defence spending at a level of 4% of GDP compulsory The prime minister also said he supports Poland withdrawing from the Ottawa convention that bans the use of antipersonnel landmines, and also possibly from the Dublin convention that bans the use of cluster munitions.

News.Az