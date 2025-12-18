Donations for Bondi hero Ahmed Al Ahmed top $2.5 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bondi hero Ahmed Al Ahmed has become a multi-millionaire after more than $2.5 million was raised in his honor.

Al Ahmed, a bystander who bravely wrestled a gun from one of the terrorists during Sunday’s mass shooting, has received nearly 43,000 individual donations through a crowdfunding campaign supporting the Sutherland tobacconist, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Among the contributions was a maximum donation of $99,999 from American billionaire Bill Ackman.

The GoFundMe page describes Al Ahmed’s actions as “selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic,” noting that he acted without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate that he was shot twice while protecting others.

The campaign was created to express gratitude and support for Al Ahmed, whose courageous intervention made a significant difference during the chaos.

Total donations to verified fundraisers on GoFundMe for Bondi shooting victims and their families now stand at nearly $5 million.

Nearly $780,000 been raised for the family of 10-year-old victim Matilda, the youngest of the 15 victims, who was farewelled at a funeral service in Woollahra on Thursday.

A fundraiser for Sofia, 61, and Boris Gurman, 69, who have also been hailed as heroes after they were shot dead attempting to thwart the attack, has raised $650,000.

More than $360,000 has been raised for the family of beloved Rabbi Eli Schlanger, whose funeral was held on Wednesday.

Boris Tetleroyd, who was shot alongside his son while attending the Hanukkah event, was named on Wednesday as the 13th known fatality. A fundraiser for Mr Tetleroyd has raised nearly $72,000.

One of the deceased has yet to be publicly identified.

Among the more than 41 injured were two NSW Police officers. Constable Scott Dyson, 24, sustained horrific injuries to his shoulder. Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert, 22, lost his left eye. Nearly $36,000 has been raised for Mr Hibbert.

Alleged ISIS-inspired terrorists Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram, 24, opened fire on crowds at Sydney’s iconic beach just before 7pm on Sunday as more than 1000 people gathered for an event to celebrate the first day of the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah.

Mr Al Ahmed, 42, who was hailed as a national hero after he was filmed rushing the elder gunman and wrestling away his firearm, was shot twice in the ordeal and remains in hospital.

Originally from war-torn Syria, he first arrived in Australia in 2006 and is the owner of Cigara, a tobacco shop in the Sydney suburb of Sutherland. Initial reports mistakenly identified Mr Al Ahmed as a fruit shop owner.

NSW Premier Chris Minns personally met with Mr Al Ahmed during his recovery, posting a touching message to Instagram about his heroism.

“Ahmed is a real-life hero,” Mr Minns wrote.

“Last night, his incredible bravery no doubt saved countless lives when he disarmed a terrorist at enormous personal risk. It was an honour to spend time with him just now and to pass on the thanks of people across NSW. There is no doubt that more lives would have been lost if not for Ahmed’s selfless courage. Thank you, Ahmed.”

Anthony Albanese also visited Mr Al Ahmed at St George Hospital in Sydney on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister spent about half an hour with Mr Al Ahmed before leaving the hospital and sharing his thoughts with the media pack waiting outside.

He described Mr Al Ahmed as a “true Australian hero” and said meeting him was a “great honour”.

“He went through his thought processes as he saw the atrocities unfold,” Mr Albanese said.

“He had gone to Bondi with friends and relatives, he was trying to get a cup of coffee, simple as that, and found himself at a moment where people were being shot in front of him. He decided to take action and his bravery is an inspiration for all Australians. He is a very humble man.”

Mr Al Ahmed is likely to receive a bravery award from Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

“It would be staggering that he wouldn’t be receiving some form of bravery award,” Ms Mostyn said. “I think he’s been nominated many, many times already and in the context of what we saw, of course he is a brave man who has done something truly heroic.”

She said she spoke to King Charles overnight and he asked her to send thanks to Mr Al Ahmed for his “absolute heroics”.

