Doncic leads Lakers past Pelicans for seventh straight win

Doncic also contributed 12 rebounds and seven assists, helping the Lakers secure their 13th win in their last 15 games. Austin Reaves added 33 points and eight assists, Deandre Ayton posted 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Rui Hachimura scored 14 points, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

LeBron James sat out to rest a sore left foot. He made his season debut on November 18 and had played four games after recovering from sciatica.

Saddiq Bey recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, while Bryce McGowens added 23 points. New Orleans has now dropped 11 of its last 12 games.

The Pelicans were short-handed, with Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Trey Murphy III (elbow) sidelined and watching from the bench.

The Lakers controlled the first half, jumping out to a 46-27 lead after the opening quarter and extending it to 77-57 by halftime. Their 46 points were a season high for any quarter and tied for the fifth-most in a first quarter in franchise history. The 77 points at halftime matched their season high for a half.

New Orleans found its rhythm in the third quarter, shooting 62.5% and trimming the deficit to 100-89.

Up Next

Pelicans: Host Minnesota on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lakers: Host Phoenix on Monday night.