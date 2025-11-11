Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures inch higher as investors await end to shutdown
US stock futures showed modest gains on Tuesday morning, as investors paused to digest the previous day's rally, driven by optimism that the record-breaking government shutdown may soon come to an end.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 all hovered near the baseline as traders took a breather following the positive momentum sparked by hopes of a resolution in Washington, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
All three major indexes advanced sharply to start the week. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.3% in its largest single day gain since late May as investors piled back into artificial intelligence names following last week’s tech sell-off.
The rebound came as lawmakers appeared closer to striking a deal to reopen the federal government. The Senate voted Monday evening to approve a bipartisan funding measure, advancing it onto the House. The bill omits Democrats' push to tie government funding to an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, instead scheduling a separate vote on those tax credits in December.
But the prospect of a shutdown resolution helped lift investor sentiment after weeks of uncertainty. Nvidia led the charge, soaring almost 6% and accounting for more than a quarter of the S&P 500’s gains Monday. Alphabet added 4%, while Microsoft rose 1.9%, snapping an eight-day losing streak. Meanwhile, earnings season continues to make waves, with CoreWeave dropping over 5% in after-hours trading Monday after its release. Investors are looking ahead to Disney, Sony and Cisco all releasing reports this week.