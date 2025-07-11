Dozens hospitalized after suspected mass overdose in Baltimore

At least 25 individuals have been hospitalized in West Baltimore following a suspected mass drug overdose.

According to officials from the region's fire department, five people were admitted in a critical condition with others in a serious condition, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The incident, which took place near a road intersection in the Penn North area of the city on Thursday morning, led to the Maryland Department of Transportation closing a nearby subway station while roads were also blocked.

Fire Chief James Wallace told reporters that emergency services on the scene were directed to multiple people suspected of overdosing by members of the public.

He said people were found along two intersecting avenues as well as on the subway platforms and along alleyways following the initial response at around 09:20 local time (14:20 BST). Officials have not named any substance they believe to have been involved. Baltimore Police posted on X on Thursday that they, and fire services, were at the road intersection "in reference to multiple individuals experiencing overdose symptoms". The police service asked people to avoid the area as multiple streets had been blocked off and buses rerouted.