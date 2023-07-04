Dozens injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv region, officials say

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of people injured during a Russian attack on a town in Ukraine's Kharkiv region has been revised up to 43, according to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov, News.az reports citing CNN.

“According to the updated data provided by the medical staff, as of now, 43 people have been wounded as a result of the shelling of Pervomaiskyi, including 12 children,” Sinegubov posted on Telegram. “5 people were treated on the spot. The condition of the injured is moderate to light.”

Sinegubov had earlier reported that the shelling had damaged a car and windows of eight multi-story buildings. Four cars at the time were also on fire, he had said.

Rescue workers are on the scene, according to the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

"Russians fired a high-explosive projectile," which caused several cars to catch on fire and caused damage to the high-rise buildings, according to Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

