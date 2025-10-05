Dozens killed in Gaza despite Trump’s call for Israel to halt bombing

Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion as seen from Israel, on September 19 2025. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Saturday, local health authorities reported, despite US President Donald Trump urging Israel to halt bombing after Hamas declared it was willing to release hostages under his plan to end the two-year conflict, News.Az reports citing the TimesLive.

With ceasefire talks due to begin in Egypt in the coming week, Trump said on Saturday on his Truth Social platform that Israel had agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” inside Gaza and that “when Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective“.

At least 36 people were killed in bombardments and airstrikes in the devastated Palestinian enclave since Trump pressed Israel to halt its attacks late on Friday. Eighteen people died in sporadic incidents, while 18 people, including children, were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli strike on a house in the Tuffah neighbourhood in Gaza City, medics said. The attack damaged several buildings nearby. Israel said it had targeted a Hamas militant who had posed a threat to its troops in the area, and that reports of casualties were under review. The military “regrets any harm caused to uninvolved civilians and works to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians as much as possible,” it said in a statement. Hamas said in a statement, referring to the Israeli prime minister, that “the continuation of the occupation’s bombing and massacres exposes Netanyahu’s lies about reducing military operations against civilians.”

News.Az