Prince Harry and Meghan Markle raise concerns over ‘double standard’ in security dispute

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly raised concerns over what they describe as a “double standard” in a security dispute involving the family of Princess Kate Middleton.

The issue emerged after discussions surrounding security arrangements connected to members of the royal family and their relatives, with comparisons reportedly being drawn between different approaches to protection, News.Az reports, citing The Times of India.

A Source close to the Sussexes said Harry and Meghan believe there is an inconsistency in the way security matters are handled. The report said the couple questioned what they see as differing standards applied in similar situations involving members of the wider royal family.

The comments come amid ongoing discussions regarding security provisions and the protection of royal family members and their relatives. No further details were provided in the report regarding any official response to the claims.

News.Az