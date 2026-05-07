Dozens of strikes hit Sumy region, killing civilians and damaging infrastructure - VIDEO

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More than 90 strikes were carried out in Ukraine’s Sumy region over the past day, leaving four civilians dead and 11 injured as of the morning of May 7, according to the Northern Operational Command.

The command said on Telegram that strikes hit 44 settlements across 18 territorial communities, News.Az reports, citing Interfax.

In the Sumy community, two people were killed and seven injured in drone attacks. Additional injuries were reported in Stepanivka, Popivka, Hlukhiv and Berezivka communities. In Novoslobidska community, a drone strike on a residential building killed one civilian.

In the neighbouring Chernihiv region, which is also under the responsibility of the Northern Operational Command, 41 strikes were reported. A shop was destroyed by fire following an explosion in the Semenivka community. A communications facility was damaged in the Koriukivka district, while a forestry area was also hit. In another village, a house and a tractor were destroyed.

Earlier reports said two people were killed and seven injured on May 6 when drones struck a kindergarten in central Sumy. May 7 has been declared a day of mourning in the region.

Separately, Russia’s Defence Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8–9, citing a presidential decision, while warning of possible retaliatory strikes if military actions disrupt Victory Day commemorations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a ceasefire period would begin from midnight on May 5–6 and stated that a reciprocal response would follow in case of violations, emphasising the priority of civilian protection during ongoing hostilities.

News.Az