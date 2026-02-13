DP World CEO in Dubai resigns amid pressure over Epstein ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai port giant DP World announced that its chairman and CEO, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, has resigned, following increasing pressure over his alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Bin Sulayem, one of the Middle East’s most prominent business figures, is among the highest-profile executives to face scrutiny and be removed from roles following the recent release of the Epstein files, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dubai’s ruler on Friday also issued a decree appointing a new chairman for Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, one of the several roles previously held ‌by Bin Sulayem.

DP World ‌appointed Essa Kazim ⁠as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive ​officer, Dubai Media Office reported earlier.

Members of the US Congress said Bin Sulayem’s name appeared in documents published by the US Department of Justice, prompting renewed questions over his past interactions with Epstein, a convicted sex offender. Reuters was not able to independently verify the allegations in the files.

