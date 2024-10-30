Dragons Grant Ben hunt's release, begin search for new halfback and captain

St George Illawarra Dragons have reached a mutual agreement to release halfback Ben Hunt, effective immediately, fulfilling his request for a contract termination made 12 months ago.

Despite recent efforts by coach Shane Flanagan to manage tensions, the situation had become unworkable, News.Az reports.Dragons CEO Ryan Webb stated the decision was difficult but necessary, allowing the club to explore new player options as they plan for the future. This development leaves the Dragons needing to fill both the roles of halfback and team captain.

