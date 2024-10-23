Drone and artillery strikes in Sudan's capital resulted in 23 deaths, 55 injuries

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 23 people were killed and 55 others injured in recent drone and artillery strikes in two areas of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, local health authorities and a volunteer group said Wednesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

A 6-year-old girl was killed, and 17 other civilians, including eight children, were injured in an artillery strike by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman city, north of the capital Khartoum, said Khartoum State's Health Ministry.The injured were transferred to Al-Nao Hospital for treatment, the ministry said.The RSF has not commented on the attack.Meanwhile, Ahmed Al-Sadiq, a member of the local volunteer group South Khartoum Emergency Room, told Xinhua that the death toll of a drone attack of unknown origin on Tuesday in the Sihreej area in south Khartoum has risen to 22, with injuries hitting 38.Many of the injured were transferred to Bashair Hospital, most of whom were in critical condition, he said.Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a report by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project on October 14, the conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.

