Drone attack hits Russian special forces university in Chechnya

In the early hours of Tuesday, a drone strike targeted the Russian Special Forces University in Chechnya, marking the first such attack on the region since the start of the Ukraine conflict.

Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov said the strike occurred around 6:30 a.m., igniting the roof of an unoccupied building within the university’s grounds in Gudermes, located approximately 36 kilometers east of Grozny, the capital, News.Az reports.Images circulated on social media displayed flames and thick black smoke billowing from the main campus roof.Kadyrov confirmed on Telegram that no casualties were reported and that the fire was swiftly extinguished, with no impact on the university's operations.While Kadyrov refrained from speculating on the origin of the drone, authorities have launched an investigation.Situated around 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the Russian Special Forces University is the country's only private institution dedicated to training special unit personnel. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, the university has expanded its activities to include soldier training and, as of this spring, drone production.

