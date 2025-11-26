Drone attack reported at military plant in Russia's Cheboksary - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unidentified drones struck the city of Cheboksary in the Chuvash Republic early Wednesday, with reports suggesting that a local military-industrial facility was once again the likely target.

The first explosion occurred at around 02:40. Residents reported hearing additional blasts on the outskirts of the city and over the nearby village of Lapsary, about 10 kilometers away. Witnesses said a fire and thick smoke followed the strikes in one of Cheboksary’s districts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Footage circulating on social media appears to show a drone hitting one of the local facilities. Several Russian outlets claim the VNIIR-Progress military plant — a site previously targeted — was hit.

The head of the Chuvash Republic, Oleg Nikolayev, confirmed the drone attack but did not disclose which site was affected. He said there were no casualties, though evacuations are underway as a precaution.

The VNIIR-Progress plant manufactures Kometa/Kometa-M satellite signal receivers, which are critical components used to counter electronic warfare. These modules are integrated into a wide range of Russian missiles — including Kalibr, Kh-69, Iskander-M, and Banderol — as well as UAVs such as Orlan-10, Orion, Kartograf, Harpia-A1 and others.

This would not be the first time the plant was hit. Earlier in the summer, Nikolayev reported that two drones crashed into the facility, causing a fire and temporarily halting production.

News.Az