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Oreshnik? Reports claim Russia may have used advanced missiles in Kyiv region attack - VIDEO

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
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Oreshnik? Reports claim Russia may have used advanced missiles in Kyiv region attack - VIDEO
Source: BBC

Footage circulating online appears to show multiple warheads striking targets in the Kyiv region overnight, News.az reports.

Some sources claim Russia may have used hypersonic Oreshnik missiles, but this has not been officially confirmed.

The reported strike came amid one of the largest Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine in recent months.


News.Az 

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