Drone attacks hit Russian regions, refinery fire reported - VIDEO

Russia was hit by a large-scale overnight drone attack on January 6, with explosions reported across multiple regions and a fire breaking out at an oil refinery in the town of Usman, according to Russian media and social media channels.

Penza was among the first areas affected. Local residents reported hearing five to seven explosions after 2:00 a.m. local time, along with bright flashes in the sky and the sound of drones overhead. Videos circulating online appeared to show a fire, with early reports suggesting a bearing plant may have been hit. Some open-source intelligence (OSINT) channels later claimed the target was the PJSC Biosintez pharmaceutical plant, though this has not been officially confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Around 3:00 a.m. Kyiv time, footage emerged showing a large glow in the sky over Lipetsk Oblast. Social media users said unidentified drones struck an oil refinery in Usman, triggering a fire at the facility.

In Leningrad Oblast, pro-Kremlin Telegram channels reported that a drone was suppressed using electronic warfare. Debris reportedly fell near the village of Berezhki, with fragments allegedly landing on the grounds of a compressor station.

Explosions were also reported in Sterlitamak, in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, though the target remains unclear. Similar reports came from Tver, where videos shared online allegedly show a drone striking a residential building. Some sources suggested the incident may have resulted from an air defense or electronic warfare malfunction, causing the drone or its debris to fall.

Russian authorities have not issued official statements on most of the reported incidents.

The attacks are part of a recent surge in drone activity across Russia. Earlier this month, Ukraine’s General Staff reported strikes on oil facilities in Krasnodar Krai and Tatarstan. On January 3 and 4, Moscow’s airports were closed for two consecutive days due to drone threats, delaying around 200 flights.

