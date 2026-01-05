Ukraine approves 500+ drone models for military use

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approved over 500 drone models for service in 2025, as part of a total of 1,300 new domestic weapons and military equipment models, marking a 25% increase from the previous year, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

The approved equipment includes over 550 UAV models, more than 270 types of ammunition, 50+ automotive systems, 11 armored vehicles, and 13 small arms. Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine’s domestic defense industry is a strategic priority, with state procurement covering 76% of weapons for the front, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko noted that more than half of the Armed Forces’ weapons are produced locally, highlighting the country’s growing technological capabilities and self-reliance amid the ongoing conflict.

News.Az