Drone debris sparks fires in Russia’s Krasnodar region

Drone debris triggered fires at two enterprises in Russia’s Krasnodar region, leaving one person injured, local emergency authorities reported on January 26.

According to the regional emergencies center, fragments from downed drones fell on facilities in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban, causing fires to break out. Emergency services were dispatched to the sites, and one individual was reported injured. Officials did not specify which enterprises were affected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Slavyansk-on-Kuban is home to a private oil refinery with a processing capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic consumption and export. Authorities have not confirmed whether the refinery was among the damaged sites.

Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 over the Krasnodar region. The incident is part of continued drone activity targeting infrastructure in southern Russia.

Further details on the extent of damage and the condition of the injured person have not yet been released.

