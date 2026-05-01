Russia’s Tuapse terminal hit again: 4th drone strike in two weeks - VİDEO

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A marine terminal in Tuapse has been struck by a drone attack for the fourth time in recent weeks, causing a fire at the facility, regional authorities said on May 1, 2026.

Officials in Krasnodar Krai reported that the strike was carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, resulting in damage and a blaze at the marine terminal. Emergency services were immediately deployed to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to local authorities, there were no casualties reported in the incident. Firefighting teams, including personnel from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, were mobilised to contain the fire and prevent further spread.

A total of 128 emergency workers and 41 units of equipment were involved in response efforts, highlighting the scale of the operation required to bring the situation under control.

This marks the fourth reported drone attack on the Tuapse terminal in recent weeks, underscoring continued security challenges for infrastructure in Russia’s Black Sea region. The repeated incidents have raised concerns about the vulnerability of energy and logistics facilities amid ongoing cross-border drone activity.

Authorities have not released further details about the extent of the damage or potential operational disruptions at the terminal. Investigations are ongoing.

News.Az