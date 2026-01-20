Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine strikes Russian drone warehouse in Luhansk

Photo: Kyiv Independent

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian drone warehouse in occupied Luhansk Oblast on Jan. 19, according to Ukraine’s General Staff. The overnight attack targeted a facility storing unmanned aerial vehicles in the village of Novokrasnianka. The warehouse reportedly belonged to Russia’s 144th Motorized Rifle Division and was successfully hit.

Ukraine’s military also confirmed the results of earlier strikes against Russian oil infrastructure, including attacks on the Tuapse Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai and the Oskolneftesnab depot in Belgorod Oblast. The Tuapse refinery, one of Russia’s largest, plays a key role in supplying fuel for the military, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted military and industrial sites in Russia and occupied territory over the past year, relying heavily on domestically produced long-range drones.


