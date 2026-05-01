Russian drone strikes hit gas stations in Kharkiv

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Russian drone attacks have hit multiple districts in Kharkiv, damaging gas stations, vehicles, and residential infrastructure, with several casualties reported, Ukrainian officials said on May 1, 2026.

According to local authorities, the city was struck across five districts in a coordinated wave of drone attacks. Initial strikes hit the Kholodnohirskyi district, followed by additional attacks in Kyivskyi, Saltivskyi, Nemyshlianskyi, and Slobidskyi districts, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

In the Kyivskyi district, multiple drones hit a gas station, damaging nearby vehicles and the facility itself. In the Slobidskyi district, another gas station was struck, injuring a 55-year-old man who suffered an acute stress reaction and received medical treatment on site.

In the Saltivskyi district, a 36-year-old man was injured by shrapnel and hospitalized for treatment. Authorities said medical teams are providing ongoing care to the wounded.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that at least three gas stations were directly hit, while reports of a fourth strike are still being verified. Additional infrastructure in the wider region was also targeted.

Officials noted that the attacks may have involved drones equipped with advanced targeting systems, though details are still under investigation.

The strikes come amid continued large-scale drone assaults across Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces reportedly intercepted the majority of incoming drones overnight, but several still impacted targets across multiple regions, including Odesa, Mykolaiv, and areas near Dnipro.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing as emergency services continue to assess damage and provide assistance to affected residents.

News.Az