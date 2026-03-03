Drone strikes target bridge linking Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone strike targeted the King Fahd Causeway, the bridge linking Bahrain and Saudi Arabia across the Persian Gulf, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

The causeway connects the Saudi city of Al Khobar with Bahrain and carries a four-lane highway stretching more than 25 kilometers. It is named after King Fahd ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Earlier, Bahrain was reportedly struck in an Iranian attack aimed at the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama. Iranian state broadcaster IRIB claimed the facility was completely destroyed and that several nearby buildings sustained damage.

In the aftermath of the attacks, the US Department of State urged American citizens to urgently leave Middle Eastern countries, including Bahrain, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

News.Az