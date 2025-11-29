Drones hit Afipsky refinery, explosions reported

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unidentified drones struck the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight, with residents reporting continuous explosions for around 30 minutes. Local Telegram channels said the drones once again reached the major facility near Krasnodar, one of Russia’s largest refineries.

The Afipsky plant, which produces gasoline and diesel fuel and supplies Russia’s military, processes more than six million tons of crude oil each year. It has been repeatedly targeted in recent months. Ukrainian strikes in September and August caused fires at different units of the refinery, and another drone attack hit the site in February, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The latest explosions came amid a broader wave of overnight drone activity across Russia and occupied territories. Strong blasts were reported in Saratov and Crimea. By morning, Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed successful strikes on a refinery in Saratov region, a UAV storage site at the Saky airfield, and several other Russian military facilities.

News.Az