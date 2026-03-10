Attack in Ukraine’s Kherson region leaves four wounded

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian attacks in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast on Tuesday morning left one person dead and four others injured, local authorities said.

According to the regional administration, a 74-year-old woman from the village of Antonivka was fatally wounded in a drone strike around 09:40. She suffered severe injuries and later died in hospital despite efforts by doctors to save her, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Earlier in the morning, Russian forces also shelled the village of Dariivka, injuring four civilians.

A 50-year-old man was wounded while inside a building, suffering a shrapnel injury to his arm, concussion, and blast-related head trauma. A 45-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her back and legs, along with concussion and blast injuries.

Two other women, aged 53 and 47, were also injured and diagnosed with concussions and blast-related trauma, officials said.

All four victims were hospitalized in moderate condition, while emergency and medical services continued responding to the attacks.

The strikes come amid ongoing Russian attacks across southern Ukraine, with the Kherson region frequently targeted by artillery, drones, and missile strikes.

News.Az