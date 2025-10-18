Russia launches new drone strike on Zaporizhzhia, fire erupts in administrative building

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces carried out another drone attack on Zaporizhzhia early Saturday, igniting a fire in an administrative building.

“Russia struck Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the attack, an administrative building caught fire. Emergency services are already on site working to contain the aftermath,” Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said in a statement, News.Az reports .

There were no reports of casualties as of Saturday morning.

The city has faced regular Russian strikes in recent weeks. On October 10, at least seven drones hit Zaporizhzhia, setting a residential building ablaze and injuring several civilians. Earlier, on October 5, Russian troops launched a combined attack, damaging homes and an industrial area, which also caused multiple fires and civilian deaths.

News.Az