Dua Lipa granted Kosovan citizenship: “My two sides are now one”

Global pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially become a citizen of Kosovo, in a special ceremony hosted by the country’s president Vjosa Osmani.

The singer, known for hits like Levitating, Houdini, and Dance The Night, now holds triple citizenship: British, Albanian, and Kosovan, News.Az reports.

During the August 1 ceremony, President Osmani praised Lipa as “one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country’s history.”

“Dua and Kosovo have always been inseparable,” Osmani said. “From the world’s biggest stages to the hearts of millions, she’s carried our story with strength, pride, and grace.”

She also expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the nation for Lipa’s continued advocacy and support.

In her acceptance statement, Lipa said:

“It feels like my two sides are now one. It completes the duality I have always had within. I love this country and this means so much to me and my family.”

The event was attended by UK Ambassador to Kosovo Jonathan Hargreaves, and featured a special performance by local children dressed in white who sang Lipa’s hit Levitating.

Photos from the event show a smiling Dua Lipa standing beside President Osmani during the emotional celebration.

