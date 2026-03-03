Dubai doubles hotel prices. Actor says no free help for stranded tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earlier, information circulated in the media and on social networks claiming that the authorities of the United Arab Emirates had covered all accommodation and meal expenses for tourists stranded in the country due to flight cancellations, News.az reports.

However, reports are now emerging from the tourists themselves suggesting that this information does not correspond to reality. Azerbaijani actor Eljan Rasulov has publicly stated this.

According to him, he is unable to return to Baku because flights have been canceled amid escalating tensions in the region. At the same time, he has not received any free support from the host side.

“Since yesterday, I’ve been seeing messages saying that the state is paying for flights and accommodation. People are writing that the authorities are helping. But there is nothing like that,” the actor noted.

Rasulov said he approached the hotel administration, explaining that his stay was expiring, he had a valid ticket, but could not depart for objective reasons. His request for a free extension was denied.

Moreover, according to him, room rates have doubled: a room that previously cost $100 is now priced at $200, while a $200 room has increased to $400.

The actor suggested that smaller hotels or private apartments might have different arrangements, but in large hotels there is no information about free accommodation.

He also said that the Azerbaijani embassy informed citizens about special measures being taken, although the timeline for their implementation and specific mechanisms have not yet been clarified.

Rasulov added that sounds resembling air defense systems can periodically be heard in the city. Emergency services are on heightened alert, and additional security measures are in place.

The actor noted that he remains in the UAE and promised to keep the public informed about further developments.

News.Az