How Dubai residents are sheltering from intercepted missile debris - EXSLUSIVE

Local residents in Dubai said loud explosions were heard in various parts of the city, after which fragments — presumably from intercepted missiles — began falling onto rooftops and near residential buildings, this was reported to News.Az directly by eyewitnesses.

“We were told not to go back up to our apartments. Special areas were opened on the lower floors so everyone could remain there. The upper floors are more vulnerable — debris falls from above. That’s why we were advised to take shelter on the lower levels and in underground parking areas,” one eyewitness in Dubai said

Residents of several high-rise complexes reported that building management companies promptly instructed them to evacuate upper floors as a precautionary measure. Local residents are temporarily not allowed to return to their apartments and are sheltering in underground parking garages and on the ground floors of their buildings while authorities assess the situation.

Many families have spent hours in lobbies and parking areas awaiting further instructions.

There has been no official confirmation yet regarding casualties or the extent of the damage in Dubai.

News.Az