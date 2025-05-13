Dubai, Kazakhstan to boost economic and trade ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai Chambers recently hosted a delegation of Kazakhstani companies at its headquarters, led by Nursultan Shokanov, Chairman of the Regional Council of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty.

The delegation was briefed on Dubai’s competitive advantages, wide-ranging investment opportunities, and the potential for strengthening bilateral economic and trade relations, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The visiting delegation included CEOs and senior executives from 20 Kazakh companies operating across sectors including real estate development, construction, agriculture, information technology, and education.

The meeting was also attended by a group of UAE-based companies from diverse sectors to enhance bilateral trade and joint investments.

A series of B2B meetings were held between members of the visiting delegation and local companies and investors.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “Dubai offers diverse opportunities across key sectors and serves as a platform for growth and prosperity for companies from Kazakhstan and around the world.

The emirate’s favourable investment environment and numerous competitive advantages support businesses in expanding regionally and globally.”

He added, “We are committed to strengthening the partnership between the business communities of Dubai and Kazakhstan in support of our shared development goals.”

“Dubai Chambers is dedicated to supporting Kazakh companies and investors in capitalising on Dubai’s dynamic business environment and forging new partnerships that will contribute to boosting bilateral trade and investment flows.”

The meeting comes amid growing trade relations between Dubai and Kazakhstan, with non-oil bilateral trade achieving year-over-year growth of 43 per cent to reach a value of Dhs20 billion in 2024.

Dubai’s increasing appeal among Kazakh businesses and investors was also reflected in the addition of 247 new Kazakh companies as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024.

This brought the total number of active members from Kazakhstan to 691 by the end of the year, representing a 34.4 per cent increase compared to 2023.

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen economic ties and support the growth of trade and investment relations between the business communities in both markets, Dubai International Chamber opened a new international representative office in Almaty in 2024.

The office plays a key role in supporting the Kazakh business community and attracting companies and investors from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to Dubai.

Meanwhile Dubai Chambers hosted a high-level delegation from North Macedonia today led by Dr. Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic relations and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to boost mutual trade and investments.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

Al Mansoori commented, “This visit marks an important step forward in our shared ambition to enhance economic cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the business communities in both markets.”

“We are committed to supporting the success of Macedonian companies and enabling them to expand into global markets by leveraging Dubai’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and investment-friendly environment.”

