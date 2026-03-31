Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan sign 2026–2027 cooperation plan

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Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have signed a new joint cooperation program covering 2026–2027, following high-level bilateral talks held in Tashkent.

The agreement was announced by Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov after meeting with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, News.Az reports.

According to Saidov’s statement on X, the talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and improving transport and logistics links between the two Central Asian neighbors.

Both sides highlighted the “unprecedented level” of cooperation achieved in recent years, crediting strong political will at the presidential level for deepening bilateral relations.

The newly signed program is expected to serve as a framework for expanding collaboration in trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity over the next two years.

It is a great pleasure to welcome today at the Ministry H.E. Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



We are sincerely pleased to see our #Kazakh brothers on #Uzbek soil.



In recent years, our cooperation has reached an unprecedented level… pic.twitter.com/FkKg95Bvfu — Bakhtiyor Saidov 🇺🇿 (@FM_Saidov) March 31, 2026

Officials also emphasized the growing importance of strategic partnership and alliance-building between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, particularly in areas of economic development and regional stability.

The meeting in Tashkent signals continued efforts by both countries to strengthen ties and coordinate more closely within Central Asia’s evolving geopolitical and economic landscape.

News.Az