Uzbekistan launches clean hydrogen energy project

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A new clean energy initiative aimed at developing hydrogen technology has been officially launched in Uzbekistan, marking another step in the country’s transition toward renewable energy.

The “Clean Hydrogen for Uzbekistan” project was presented in Tashkent, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy, with a focus on building the regulatory and technical foundations needed for hydrogen energy development, News.Az reports, citing Qazaq Green.

Officials said the project is designed to create a comprehensive ecosystem for clean hydrogen, including regulatory frameworks, pilot programs, and long-term infrastructure planning.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Global Green Growth Institute and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Energy.

It is financed by Korea’s Green New Deal Trust Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea.

The hydrogen project aligns with Uzbekistan’s wider renewable energy strategy, which aims to significantly increase the share of clean energy in the national power system.

Under its updated climate commitments submitted in October 2025, Uzbekistan plans to raise the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 54% by 2030.

Authorities say hydrogen is expected to play a growing role in supporting long-term energy diversification and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has accelerated investment in solar, wind, and pilot hydrogen projects as part of its national energy transition strategy.

Experts view hydrogen development as a key component in emerging low-carbon energy systems, particularly for industrial and long-distance energy storage applications.

News.Az