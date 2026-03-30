Kazakhstan leads CIS in WHO drug safety ranking

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Kazakhstan has become the first country in the CIS and the fourth in the WHO European Region to achieve Level III maturity in the World Health Organization’s assessment of national medicine regulatory systems, according to the country’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The milestone indicates that Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical regulation system meets international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy, covering key areas such as drug registration, quality control, manufacturing inspections, and market oversight, News.Az reports, citing Kazinform.

Officials highlighted the achievement at the India–Kazakhstan Pharmaceutical Business Forum in Almaty, which brought together more than 60 Indian pharmaceutical companies to explore investment and cooperation opportunities.

The Health Ministry said the progress is part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening the pharmaceutical sector through digitalisation, transparent procurement systems, modern technologies, and increased investment attraction.

Currently, around 3.6 million people in Kazakhstan receive free medicines under state-funded healthcare programmes. In 2025 alone, 15.6 million prescriptions were issued, totaling 262.9 billion tenge.

Authorities also reported updates to national drug lists, including the removal of ineffective medicines and the addition of newer, innovative treatments. A new production facility is also planned, which is expected to manufacture 38 types of medicines by 2029.

News.Az