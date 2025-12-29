Dubai set to host 2026 FIFA Awards

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that Dubai will host the 2026 edition of the FIFA Awards during his appearance at the World Sports Summit in the emirate.

The announcement was made during Infantino’s presentation, “The Next 90 Minutes: Charting the On-Pitch Evolution of Football,” where he outlined FIFA’s strategic vision and the future direction of the sport, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The annual FIFA Awards celebrate excellence across multiple categories in world football, recognizing outstanding male and female athletes, along with top-performing managers and squads from around the globe. Winners are determined through a comprehensive voting process that includes input from supporters, journalists, team captains, and national team managers who evaluate performances throughout the year.

The 2025 FIFA Awards were held in Doha, Qatar, where Ousmane Dembele claimed the coveted Best Player award following his immaculate performance for Paris Saint-Germain during their historic treble-winning campaign. A star-studded roster of sporting talent has been assembled for the two-day World Sports Summit event, running Monday and Tuesday at Madinat Jumeirah. Monday's speakers include tennis legend Novak Djokovic, Brazilian football phenomenon Ronaldo Nazario, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and Ukrainian boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk. Tuesday's lineup features an impressive array of football legends including Brazilian World Cup winner Cafu, Italian maestro Alessandro Del Piero, fellow Italian icon Roberto Baggio, Spanish stalwarts Carles Puyol and Andrés Iniesta, Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro, and French World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps. MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and other sporting superstars are also scheduled to appear. The summit also features prominent women in sports, including Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur, former NBA player Tamika Tremagio, and Danita Johnson, president of D United, among other leading female voices from across the sporting world.

News.Az