Dubai to welcome tourists from July 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airports in Dubai will welcome tourists from July 7, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced on Sunday, June 21.

Tourists will be required to present a recent Covid-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at the airport, Khaleej Times reports.

The Supreme Committee said the emirate's airports would start receiving residents stranded abroad from Monday. It also said that citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas from June 23.

The move came as the committee announced new protocols and conditions for citizens, residents, and tourists traveling to or out of Dubai.

The committee said the announcements will allow thousands of people affected by restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to resume their travel plans.

Almost 45,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the United Arab Emirates, including 302 deaths as of Monday.

News.Az