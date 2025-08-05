Duke Energy sells nearly 20% stake in Florida unit to Brookfield for $6 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Duke Energy has announced the sale of a 19.7% indirect stake in its Florida operations to Brookfield for $6 billion in cash. The deal, revealed on Tuesday, is part of Duke’s strategy to raise capital for an expanded investment plan.

The transaction will be completed in phases, with the first $2.8 billion payment expected in early 2026. The proceeds from the sale will support a $4 billion increase in Duke’s capital spending plan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Duke Energy also reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.25 per share for the three months ending June 30, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.18 per share. The boost was largely attributed to higher electricity rates.

The move reflects a growing trend among U.S. utilities to partner with global infrastructure investors like Brookfield to unlock capital while maintaining operational control of core assets.

