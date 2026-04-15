Dushanbe and EBRD discuss major infrastructure upgrades

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Authorities in Dushanbe and a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have held high-level talks to discuss the advancement of their multilateral cooperation.

The meeting, chaired by the First Deputy Chairman of Dushanbe, Bakhtiyor Sharifi, focused on identifying key priorities for the city’s ongoing urban transformation, News.Az reports, citing Trend.

Central to the discussions was the modernization of Dushanbe’s critical infrastructure. Both parties explored opportunities to enhance the capacity and reliability of the city’s water supply, sanitation networks, and district heating systems. The agenda also featured significant plans for the transport sector, specifically targeting the reconstruction and construction of strategic roads and bridges across the capital.

The EBRD remains a primary partner in supporting sustainable urban growth within Tajikistan, with a strategic emphasis on improving public utilities and municipal services. This collaborative effort aims to boost the efficiency of Dushanbe’s infrastructure, ensuring a higher quality of life for residents while fostering the city’s long-term economic and structural development.

News.Az