Dushanbe hosts Tajik-Azerbaijan Investment Forum

The Tajik-Azerbaijani Investment Forum has been held today in the capital city of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The forum co-organized the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) and the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan, was attended by more than 170 companies representing energy, agriculture, food industry, ICT, finance, tourism and pharmaceutical sectors from both countries, News.Az reports.

Addressing the event, the chairman of the Tajik State Property and Investment Committee Sadi Qodirzoda spoke of the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, and stressed the importance of the business events held with the participation of business structures for establishing closer relations between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs and increasing the efficiency of cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov noted that the meetings of heads of states held in various formats are very important for strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

Sahib Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral economic relations with Tajikistan.

The speakers of the forum highlighted the investment potential, business and investment environment of both countries.

The forum also featured presentations on investment potential of Azerbaijan and Tajikistan and the projects to be further implemented.

As a part of the forum, memorandums of understanding were signed between Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as well as Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development in Azerbaijan and National Association of Business Women of Tajikistan, Azerbaijan International Mining Company and Tajik Talco Management Limited, as well as AzerTurk Bank and Amonatbonk.

During the visit, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov met with Tajikistan’s Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister Ahliddin Nuriddinzoda.

