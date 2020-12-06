Dutch Azerbaijanis stage protest against French Senate and Belgian Parliament resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in the Netherlands have organized a protest rally against the resolutions by the French Senate and Belgian Parliament on the recognition of the self-styled “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”.

The rally was joined by the Chairman of the Benelux Azerbaijanis Congress in the Netherlands and Belgium Elsever Mammadov, head of the Netherlands-Azerbaijan-Turkey Cultural Center Ilhan Askin, as well as the coordinators of BAC and Azerbaijanis Coordinating Council in the Netherlands Maisa Aghamirzayeva and Lamiya Babayeva.

The rally participants called on France and Belgium to uphold justice and reject the resolutions. Diaspora activist Shamil Mustafayev said that he has handed a protest letter to the Embassy of France. Slogans such as “France, stop supporting Armenian terrorism”, “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” were chanted during the event.

