Dutch government suspends state intervention at chipmaker Nexperia
Photo: Shutterstock
The Dutch government announced on Wednesday that it is suspending its intervention at semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, following what it described as constructive discussions with China.
In a statement, Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said the move was a gesture of goodwill, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.