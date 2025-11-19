Yandex metrika counter

Dutch government suspends state intervention at chipmaker Nexperia

Dutch government suspends state intervention at chipmaker Nexperia
The Dutch government announced on Wednesday that it is suspending its intervention at semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia, following what it described as constructive discussions with China.

In a statement, Economy Minister Vincent Karremans ⁠said ​the move ​was a gesture of ‍goodwill, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.


