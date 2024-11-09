Dutch PM to miss climate summit during probe into soccer violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof will miss the COP29 climate summit after clashes in Amsterdam this week between Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters as his government investigates if warning signs from Israel were missed, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

"I will not be going to Azerbaijan next week for the UN Climate Conference COP29. Due to the major social impact of the events of last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands," he said on social media platform X.Dutch Climate Minister Sophie Hermans will still attend the Nov. 11-22 environment meeting while a climate envoy will replace Schoof, the premier added, saying Thursday night's violence in Amsterdam would be discussed at Monday's cabinet meeting.In a second day of meetings during a last-minute trip prompted by the unrest, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar met his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on Saturday.Saar held talks with Justice Minister David van Weel and far-right leader Geert Wilders when he arrived on Friday.

News.Az