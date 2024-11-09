Dutch PM to miss climate summit during probe into soccer violence
Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof will miss the COP29 climate summit after clashes in Amsterdam this week between Israeli soccer fans and pro-Palestinian protesters as his government investigates if warning signs from Israel were missed, News.Az reports citing Reuters ."I will not be going to Azerbaijan next week for the UN Climate Conference COP29. Due to the major social impact of the events of last Thursday night in Amsterdam, I will remain in the Netherlands," he said on social media platform X.
Dutch Climate Minister Sophie Hermans will still attend the Nov. 11-22 environment meeting while a climate envoy will replace Schoof, the premier added, saying Thursday night's violence in Amsterdam would be discussed at Monday's cabinet meeting.
In a second day of meetings during a last-minute trip prompted by the unrest, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar met his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp on Saturday.
Saar held talks with Justice Minister David van Weel and far-right leader Geert Wilders when he arrived on Friday.