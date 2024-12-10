E3 nations deplore Iran's increased uranium enrichment
The Natanz facility is considered by experts to be at the core of Iran's nuclear program. Photo: Getty Images
France, Germany and the United Kingdom (E3 nations) have deplored Iran’s increased uranium enrichment activities.“We, the governments of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, condemn Iran’s latest steps, as reported by the IAEA, to expand its nuclear programme to significantly increase the rate of production of uranium enriched up to 60% at the underground Fordow facility,” the foreign ministries of the E3 nations said in a joint statement, News.Az reports.
The E3 nations also expressed concern over the fact that Iran has increased the number of centrifuges in use and started preparations to install additional enrichment infrastructure, further increasing Iran’s enrichment capacity.
“Last week the E3 met with Iran to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme and sanctions and reiterated their commitment to dialogue and constructive behaviour. Iran’s actions have further hollowed out the JCPoA, will increase Iran’s high enriched uranium stockpile which already has no credible civilian justification, and have taken place before the IAEA has been able to implement necessary additional safeguards measures,” the statement added.
In conclusion, the EU strongly urged Iran to reverse these steps and to halt its nuclear escalation immediately.