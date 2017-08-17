Earthquake in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Samukh district of Azerbaijan.

Oxu.Az reports citing the Republican Center of Seismological Service, the epicenter of tremors recorded at 03:15 local time, was 18 km northeast of the city of Ganja, in the territory of the Samukh region.

The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 12 km. It came impalpable.

News.Az

