5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Caspian Sea, tremors felt in Azerbaijan's Baku and some districts
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 has occurred in the Caspian Sea near the coast of Azerbaijan, News.azreports.
As the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz district, with the earthquake's focus at a depth of 35 kilometers.
The tremors were felt in certain areas of the country, including the city of Baku.