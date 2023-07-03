5.7 magnitude earthquake hit the Caspian Sea, tremors felt in Azerbaijan's Baku and some districts

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 has occurred in the Caspian Sea near the coast of Azerbaijan, News.azreports.

As the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz district, with the earthquake's focus at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in certain areas of the country, including the city of Baku.

News.Az