Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits off coast of Türkiye

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 has occurred off the coast of Türkiye, The Turkish Interior Ministry's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) says, News.az reports.

The earthquake occurred in the Mediterranean Sea. The epicenter of the earthquake was 188 km from the Datca district of Mugla province, and its source was located at a depth of 7 km

According to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were recorded as a result of the incident.


