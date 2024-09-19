Eastern Europe urges NATO’s collective response to Russian airspace violations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Defense ministers from nine Eastern European NATO members have called for a unified response to the increasing number of airspace violations by Russia.

Ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Slovakia signed a joined statement expressing “profound concern” over incursions into North Atlantic Treaty Organization states by Russian drones and missiles. Defense chiefs from the so-called B-9 group, all NATO members, met Wednesday in Bucharest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The statement comes after Latvia, Romania and Poland recently reported incidents involving Russian drones crashing or entering their airspace during the attacks against Ukraine.“This is a new reality that cannot be left disregarded,” the ministers said in the statement. “We need a collective answer within NATO to challenges posed by modern weapons and technologies including through boosting our capabilities of detecting, identifying and, if necessary, engaging low and slow flying objects.”

News.Az