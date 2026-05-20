Ebola patient flown to Berlin as Görlitz collapse search continues

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An American doctor infected with Ebola has been flown to Berlin and admitted to the Charité hospital for specialist treatment. The patient was transferred for advanced medical care as doctors continue to monitor the serious infectious case at Charité.

Meanwhile, in the eastern German city of Görlitz, emergency services are still searching for three people missing after a 19th-century building collapsed in the city centre more than 36 hours ago. Rescue teams remain on site as hope of finding survivors continues to fade. Local fire brigade chief Anja Weigel said authorities are “certain that we will find the missing people — but in what state I cannot say,” adding that the chances are “obviously sinking” as the operation enters its second day, News.Az reports, citing Deutsche Welle.

The collapse, which occurred on Monday evening, is suspected to have been caused by a possible gas explosion, with gas, water and electricity in surrounding buildings shut off as a precaution. The missing include two Romanian women aged 25 and 26 and a 48-year-old man with German and Bulgarian citizenship who had been working in the city. “Pedestrians could have been buried on the pavement in front of the building,” Weigel added, warning that the worst-case scenario cannot be ruled out.

News.Az