MGI All Stars welcome show in Thailand features star-studded opening ceremony

The judges include notable figures from the international pageant and entertainment industry, while organisers confirmed that scoring will be conducted in real time, with judges accounting for 70 percent of the total score and public voting making up the remaining 30 percent. The system is designed to update results throughout each round of competition.

The event is part of the inaugural edition of MGI All Stars, a veteran-focused international pageant featuring returning beauty queens from various countries and pageant systems. The grand final is scheduled to take place in Bangkok later this month.