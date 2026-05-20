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MGI All Stars welcome show in Thailand features star-studded opening ceremony

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MGI All Stars welcome show in Thailand features star-studded opening ceremony
Photo: Miss Grand International﻿

The opening festivities of the MGI All Stars pageant in Thailand featured a grand welcome ceremony that brought together international contestants for a high-profile showcase event. The ceremony marked the start of the competition’s official activities in Bangkok.

According to reports, the “Welcome All the Stars to Bangkok” event highlighted contestants as they took part in key presentation segments, including swimsuit and evening gown showcases, as part of the opening programme. The event also introduced the pageant’s panel of judges and its scoring system, which combines both judges’ evaluations and global audience voting, News.Az reports, citing Inquirer.

The judges include notable figures from the international pageant and entertainment industry, while organisers confirmed that scoring will be conducted in real time, with judges accounting for 70 percent of the total score and public voting making up the remaining 30 percent. The system is designed to update results throughout each round of competition.

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The event is part of the inaugural edition of MGI All Stars, a veteran-focused international pageant featuring returning beauty queens from various countries and pageant systems. The grand final is scheduled to take place in Bangkok later this month.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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