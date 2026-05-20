MGI All Stars welcome show in Thailand features star-studded opening ceremony
Photo: Miss Grand International
The opening festivities of the MGI All Stars pageant in Thailand featured a grand welcome ceremony that brought together international contestants for a high-profile showcase event. The ceremony marked the start of the competition’s official activities in Bangkok.
According to reports, the “Welcome All the Stars to Bangkok” event highlighted contestants as they took part in key presentation segments, including swimsuit and evening gown showcases, as part of the opening programme. The event also introduced the pageant’s panel of judges and its scoring system, which combines both judges’ evaluations and global audience voting, News.Az reports, citing Inquirer.
By Leyla Şirinova