Pakistan Air Force training jet crashes in Punjab - VIDEO

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A training aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force crashed in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Wednesday, according to security sources, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The aircraft went down during a routine operational training mission in the Mianwali district of the province, the sources said.

Both pilots managed to eject safely before the crash, and no casualties were reported on the ground.

According to the security sources, the incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the aircraft’s engine.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

News.Az