EBRD closes its offices in Moscow and Minsk

EBRD closes its offices in Moscow and Minsk

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Monday it was in the process of closing its offices in Moscow and the Belarusian capital Minsk, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

“The EBRD has strongly condemned the war on Ukraine and the decision to close the offices in Moscow and Minsk is the inevitable outcome of the actions taken by the Russian Federation with the help of Belarus,” it said.


