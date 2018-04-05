Ecologists predict 15 degrees of heat in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 6.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +10-15˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +13-15˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless weather in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some places in the first half of a day.

Western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. Mist is predicted in some places in the morning. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +15-20˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +8-13˚C.

