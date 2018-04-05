Ecologists predict 15 degrees of heat in Baku
Changeable cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected in Baku on April 6.
Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning. South-west wind will blow.
The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +10-15˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +13-15˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.
Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.
The weather will be mainly rainless weather in country's regions. However, rain is predicted in some places in the first half of a day.
Western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. Mist is predicted in some places in the morning. The temperature will be +4-9˚C at night, +15-20˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +8-13˚C.
News.Az